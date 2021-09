Aufgedeckt: Die Muttergesellschaft der Mercer Street ist eine Front für den israelischen Geheimdienst

The UK briefed Security Council members on the evidence we have about what happened.

That evidence is clear cut.

The UK knows that Iran was responsible for this attack on MV Mercer Street.

We know it was deliberate and targeted.

📌#UNSC 🇺🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sgfKPyw7L2

— Ambassador Barbara Woodward (@BWoodward_UN) August 6, 2021