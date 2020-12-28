Anzeichen für einen möglichen Angriff auf den Iran mehren sich

von https://cooptv.wordpress.com/

Drei Kriegsschiffe der U.S. Navy sind am 21.12.20 durch die Straße von Hormuz in den Persischen Golf eingelaufen: Das nukleargetriebene U-Boot USS Georgia, das bis zu 154 Tomahawk-Lenkflugkörper mit sich führen kann, und die beiden Lenkwaffenkreuzer USS Port Royal und USS PhilippineSea der Ticonderoga-Klasse.

Aus der Mitteilung der U.S. Navy:

The nuclear-power Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Port Royal (CG 73) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) transited the Strait of Hormuz entering theArabian Gulf, Dec. 21. Georgia’s presence in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO)demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to sail and operate wherever international law allows……

Dabei geht es, das scheint recht offensichtlich, um den Iran und eine mögliche militärische Aktion gegen das Land. Was das konkret bedeuten könnte – das lassen wir lieber einen Experten bewerten: Der frühere US-Admiral und ehemalige NATO-Oberbefehlshaber James Stavridis warnte via Twitter:

Georgia is on my mind. Not the state and its election but the transit ofthe tomahawk strike submarine USS Georgia into the Persian Gulf. With two cruisers, there are now a lot of Tomahawk missiles headed into the Gulf. Let’s hope we are not going to have a Dec-Jan surprise strike

Was in diesem Zusammenhang auch aufhorchen lässt: Ein israelischesU-Boot scheint ebenfalls auf dem Weg in die Region, die entsprechendeMeldung in der Jerusalem Post :

An IDF Navy submarine crossed the Suez Canal last week as a direct message to Iran, Kan News reported Monday evening.

Arab intelligence officials reportedly confirmed to Kan News that the Israeli submarine crossed the canal toward Iran visibly above water, in an act meant as a message to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The move was made during a more than usually tense time between Jerusalem and Tehran. It was made possible after receiving an approval from Egyptian authorities.

According to Arab intelligence that confirmed the reports, the submarine passed the Red Sea and was making its way toward the Persian Gulf, in what they believe was meant as a direct threat to Iran.

