Abrüstung? Nein Danke! USA verkünden einseitigen Ausstieg aus dem Open Skies Vertrag

Peter Baker ✔@peterbakernyt

Trump has decided to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, negotiated three decades ago to allow nations to fly over each other’s territory with elaborate sensor equipment to assure they are not preparing for military action. @SangerNYT https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/21/us/politics/trump-open-skies-treaty-arms-control.html?referringSource=articleShare …