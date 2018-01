„Bewaffnete Demonstranten“ versuchen im Iran „Polizeiwachen und Militärstützpunkte zu erobern“

Imho,based on the videos & images, a maximum of no more than 500 ppl have rallied in the recent protests in Tehran. I seriously don’t get why Western regime change hawks are so optimistic & happy.I couldn’t find a video showing more than 500.See the 2009 report again if u need 2! pic.twitter.com/wKhYarHr40

— Sayed Mousavi 🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@SayedMousavi7) January 1, 2018